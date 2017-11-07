NWLA Collecting for ESPCA

New Way Leadership Academy is accepting donations for the ESPCA. Items needed include: Dawn, bleach, newspapers, regular cat litter

(non-scoopable), litter for post-surgery cats (wood or paper based), towels, Tractor Supply gift cards, dog food (dry or can), cat food (dry or can), pet toys and pet pads. Donations may be dropped of at 104 N.E. Main St. in Ennis through Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Email: tracymorgan@nwla1.com with questions. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments