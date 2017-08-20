NWLA first day without tears

New Way Leadership Academy began its fourth year of existence on Monday. It was, however, their initial first day at their new downtown facilities. "It was a good day," said principal Matilda Williams. "We had returning students, new students and not one a single one cried. Yea! It poured down raining in the morning but the sun finally came out. What a great day it was." The prekindergarten through grade 12 school added a few new teachers, according to Williams.

