Officials: Texas seeing growing number of Typhus cases

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is seeing a growing number of cases of typhus, a disease that was thought to be almost eradicated in the U.S. Texas Department of State Health Services data show there were more than 360 typhus cases in the state last year, compared to 30 cases in 2003. A majority of the cases occurred in the southern portion of the state, the Houston Chronicle reported. More than 40 counties in the state have seen cases of the disease, and people ages 5 to 19 had the highest rate of the disease. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments