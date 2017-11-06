One airlifted after motorcycle accident

According to Ennis police one person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and car on Wednesday. According to reports, a 13-year-old female was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, after she sustained injuries where she was the passenger on a motorcycle that was struck by a car in the 2200 block of Ensign Road about 5:30 p.m.

