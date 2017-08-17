Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
One dead, one injured after shooting in Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE – A weekend shooting in Waxahachie left a 26-year old man dead and another injured after an apparent argument at a residence.
According to Ellis County Sheriff ’s PIO Joe Fitzgerald, deputies were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to the 1000 block of Waterford Crossing in Waxahachie on Aug. 12 to a reported shooting. Fitzgerald said the investigation in ongoing but preliminary reports indicate upon arrival of deputies two adults had an argument which led to one individual identified as Dylan Mosier, 26, of Waxahachie being shot by another man. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

