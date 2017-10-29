Plans cooking atop downtown building
Rendering of a downtown building, where plans are in store to be able to accommodate a rooftop bar and grill. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!
Rendering of a downtown building, where plans are in store to be able to accommodate a rooftop bar and grill. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login