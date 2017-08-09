Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Police Investigate Hit and Run

Ennis Police believe the suspect of a hit-and-run is in custody after stealing a vehicle. Last Friday, a man allegedly hit a motorcyclist in the 1400 block of Lake Bardwell near Ennis High School, “traveling at a high rate of speed,” around 11:30 p.m., according to Lt. Mike Hopson, head of the Ennis criminal investigation division. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Bradley Alan Prestidge,
who was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 2000, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, although Hopson said he will survive the wreck.

