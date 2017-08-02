Police need help identifying person of interest in burglaries

Ennis police need help identifying a man seen in a grainy surveillance video in the area of the Townhouse Apartments near the Savannah and Richmond Street areas. According to police, the man is a “person of interest” in the case of at least seven motor vehicle burglaries which took place over the past week, maybe even all in one night, according to Det. Randy Owen with the Ennis Police Department. As of now, police don’t have any solid suspects, and they didn’t release information about what kind of property was stolen from the seven vehicles. Those with information about the burglaries, or who may recognize the person of interest, a male with a white, red and black hat, green shirt and jeans, are encouraged to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 and to ask for Det. Randy Owen. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

