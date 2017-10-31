Pub holds fundraiser to celebrate one year in Ennis

Finn MacCool’s is celebrated one year in business in downtown Ennis last weekend. Saturday night they tributed locals while donating tips to charity. “We have thoroughly enjoyed doing business here,” said owner Robert Holt, of Ft. Worth. “The city has been very supportive and we have worked to comply with standards while setting one.” Manager Ginger Steinman, of Mansfield, lined up what she refers to as a celebrity list of honorary bartenders from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The one who received the most in tips during their designated hour decided which charity will receive the combined gratuities. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

