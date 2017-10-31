Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Pub holds fundraiser to celebrate one year in Ennis

Finn MacCool’s is celebrated one year in business in downtown Ennis last weekend. Saturday night they tributed locals while donating tips to charity. “We have thoroughly enjoyed doing business here,” said owner Robert Holt, of Ft. Worth. “The city has been very supportive and we have worked to comply with standards while setting one.” Manager Ginger Steinman, of Mansfield, lined up what she refers to as a celebrity list of honorary bartenders from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The one who received the most in tips during their designated hour decided which charity will receive the combined gratuities. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 31 2017. Filed under Local, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017