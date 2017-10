Red Oak burglar sentenced to 10 years in prison

After he pleaded guilty to the felony offense of burglary of a habitation, on October 18, Mitchell Keith Anderson, 27, of Red Oak, was sentenced by a jury to ten years in prison and a fine of $10,000. The jury then recommended that his prison sentence be suspended and that Anderson be placed on community supervision. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments