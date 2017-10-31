Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ribbon cutting signifies dedication of new practice facility

Ennis ISD officials and other dignitaries officially dedicated Ennis High School’s indoor practice facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The public was also invited to stay and tour the facility following the dedication. Converting what were two unused gyms into the practice facility began last summer by Hellas Construction. The bidding process for the project began in February before being awarded to Hellas for the $500,00 to $800,000 project. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

