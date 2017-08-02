Rocks of Love

Jules Minyard meandered around a small portion of Getzendaner Park Monday afternoon in search of a good spot to hide two of her favorite rocks. She settled on two spots for the decorated, painted stones, rocks she says might be her favorite in a bag full of about 10. One of her art pieces is rested in a crevice atop a downed tree, the other nestled neatly into the opening of

a tree hollow. “You think that’s good,” she asks, turning to her mom, Tammy Minyard, for a nod of approval. This ritual is something 12-year-old Jules and her mother do on a weekly basis, sometimes several times a week: they decorate rocks, they hide rocks and they find them. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments