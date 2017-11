Rotary contributes to McDowal

The Rotary Club presented a donation of $9,000 to the City of Ennis on the final Saturday of the Farmers Market’s seven-month season, which furnished the benches at the new Minnie McDowal Park. From left to right: Marty Nelson, Becky McCarty, Scott Dixon, Liz Fulton, Jimmy Boon, Greg Brown, Marcie Schanfish and Ben Reid. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

