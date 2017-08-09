Sanchez in Ennis for Meet & Greet

Jana Lynne Sanchez, who is campaigning for the 6th Congressional District in Texas in 2018, is hosting a 6-8 p.m. meet and greet on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Ennis Public Library. The public is invited to attend part or all of the two-hour session. She told The Ennis News in June that she aims “to get away from identity politics and, instead, fight for the working family, regardless of color.” The granddaughter of an immigrant from Mexico, she has lived all of her life in Ellis County. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

