Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Sanchez in Ennis for Meet & Greet

Jana Lynne Sanchez, who is campaigning for the 6th Congressional District in Texas in 2018, is hosting a 6-8 p.m. meet and greet on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Ennis Public Library. The public is invited to attend part or all of the two-hour session. She told The Ennis News in June that she aims “to get away from identity politics and, instead, fight for the working family, regardless of color.” The granddaughter of an immigrant from Mexico, she has lived all of her life in Ellis County. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 9 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017