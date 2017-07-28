Sheriff addresses prima facie speed limit questions

If you’re driving your normal commute, chances are you have the speed limits memorized by heart, but what if you find yourself in an unfamiliar situation, where speed limit signs aren’t posted? These are the times our drivers education should kick in, and remind us of a law called “prima facie” speed limits. Ellis County Sheriff Chuck Edge offered some words about prima facie

speeds early this week to help remind Ellis County citizens of the law. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments