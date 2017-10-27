Sheriff: Becoming an explorer is rewarding

As many probably know, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office sponsors a Law Enforcement Explorers Post, but may not know what the Explorers are — or do. The Explorers are a group affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America and is open to young men and women ages 14 (completed the 8th grade) to 21. Law Enforcement Explorers are structured like a law enforcement agency with a Chief, Captains, Lieutenants, and so on. These positions are held by members of the Post.

Comments

comments