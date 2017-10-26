Special needs sports league unveils plans for new park

WAXAHACHIE – After nearly four years in the making the Miracle League of Ellis County have taken the wraps off renderings for Miracle League Park in Waxahachie. The Miracle League of Ellis County, Inc. (MLEC) is in contract with SRA Architects in of Arlington to design the Miracle League adaptive sports ball field, which includes an inclusive playground on the YMCA property in Waxahachie. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

