Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Spur 469 renovation contract awarded

In an ongoing effort to improve safety and enhance state roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation (Tx-DOT) approved a contract
to rehabilitate a 1.8-mile stretch of pavement on Spur 469 between Business I-45 and FM 879. The contract was awarded to Johnson Brothers Corporation for $2.8 million. Construction dates will be established in upcoming meetings between Tx-DOT and the contractor,
said TXDOT’s Michelle Releford. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017