Spur 469 renovation contract awarded

In an ongoing effort to improve safety and enhance state roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation (Tx-DOT) approved a contract

to rehabilitate a 1.8-mile stretch of pavement on Spur 469 between Business I-45 and FM 879. The contract was awarded to Johnson Brothers Corporation for $2.8 million. Construction dates will be established in upcoming meetings between Tx-DOT and the contractor,

said TXDOT’s Michelle Releford. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

