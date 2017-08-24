Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Mother indicted in hot car deaths of 2 toddlers

WEATHORFORD, Texas (AP) — A North Texas mother has been indicted on two counts of knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child after her two toddlers died in a hot car. A Parker County Grand Jury indicted 25-yearold Cynthia Marie Randolph on Thursday. The first degree felony charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison. It was unclear from court records if Randolph has an attorney. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

