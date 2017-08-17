Suspect arrested in human remains case

Authorities have arrested a Little Elm man they believe is responsible for murdering a 21-year-old woman and dumping her body south of Ennis.

Through the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, investigators discovered the identity of the remains, which were described as “skeletal,” and also found corroborating evidence linking Guy Wayne Lynch to her death.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Tia Marie Spearman, the victim, moved from Lawton, Okla. to Texas and was living with Lynch, 47, who police described as her boyfriend.

The Lancaster Police Department contacted Ellis County investigators Monday after learning of Spearman’s apparent disappearance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster PD was first contacted by the Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi regarding Spearman after the 21-year-old’s family learned she may have been in Biloxi around June. The family had not heard from her since May, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Biloxi Police Department discovered an address in Lancaster associated with the missing woman.

Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke with Spearman’s family to obtain dental records, which were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for comparison. They came back a match.

Investigators say the woman “was living in Little Elm, Texas with her boyfriend” and discovered “corroborating evidence linking Guy Wayne Lynch to the murder of Tia Marie Spearman.”

Originally, the investigation turned up few leads, as Spearman’s remains were discovered wearing a Pilot Point High School t-shirt, yet there were no missing persons reported out of the Pilot Point area.

A hunter reportedly found the remains scattered across a wooded area on an agricultural plot of land.

Lynch was arraigned Thursday at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and his bond was set at $1 million.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office indicated the investigation is ongoing.

**This story was corrected to show the suspect as being from Little Elm. Jail records indicated he was from South Carolina, but that appears to be a dated address.

