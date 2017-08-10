Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Torrential rains bring widespread flooding to Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains that caused flooding in some parts of the Houston area and prompted about two-dozen water rescues on Tuesday seemed to have stopped just before getting worse but with more rain expected authorities remain on guard and residents should stay prepared, officials said. “Unfortunately, this is one of those Texas flood events that’s part of living in Southeast Texas,” said Michael Walter, a spokesman for Houston’s Office of Emergency Management. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 10 2017. Filed under News, State. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017