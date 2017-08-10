Torrential rains bring widespread flooding to Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains that caused flooding in some parts of the Houston area and prompted about two-dozen water rescues on Tuesday seemed to have stopped just before getting worse but with more rain expected authorities remain on guard and residents should stay prepared, officials said. "Unfortunately, this is one of those Texas flood events that's part of living in Southeast Texas," said Michael Walter, a spokesman for Houston's Office of Emergency Management.

