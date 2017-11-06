Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Two men indicted after large amounts of pot seized

WAXAHACHIE — An Ellis County Grand Jury indicted two men Thursday for the possession of over 180 pounds of pot. Brian Edward Galarza, 27, of Laredo, and Jose Alberto Hernandez-Morales, 25, of Austin, both were indicted on the charge of possession of marijuana after Red Oak Police stopped the vehicle Hernandez-Morales and Laredo were driving for multiple traffic violations. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

