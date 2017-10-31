Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Veterans ceremony set for Nov. 10

A ceremony to honor past and present military veterans is slated for 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at Veterans Memorial Park. The public is welcome. Located on the west end of town at 2301 Ennis Pkwy, adjacent to Don Jose’s Restaurant, Ennis Veterans Memorial Park will once again serve as the host site. According to program coordinator Buddy Markham, the event will last approximately 30-45 minutes. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 31 2017. Filed under Local, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017