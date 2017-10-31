Veterans ceremony set for Nov. 10

A ceremony to honor past and present military veterans is slated for 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at Veterans Memorial Park. The public is welcome. Located on the west end of town at 2301 Ennis Pkwy, adjacent to Don Jose’s Restaurant, Ennis Veterans Memorial Park will once again serve as the host site. According to program coordinator Buddy Markham, the event will last approximately 30-45 minutes. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

