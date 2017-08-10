Want to prevent gridlock? Get off the sidelines.



It's easy to sit at home and complain about civic affairs. With the advent of Facebook and other forms of social media, the spectrum has shifted from private bashing, to a more public venue, but with the same end result – no cause of action from the individual with the grievance. Last week, the city announced that, due to limited growth in the tax base over the last year, it would be proposing an increase to local taxes. In a legal published in this newspaper, the city, which is mandated by law to use specific language in dictating its affairs, stated "a tax rate of $0.736441 per $100 valuation proposed by the governing body of the CITY OF ENNIS."

