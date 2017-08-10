Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Want to prevent gridlock? Get off the sidelines.


It’s easy to sit at home and complain about civic affairs. With the advent of Facebook and other forms of social media, the spectrum has shifted from private bashing, to a more public venue, but with the same end result – no cause of action from the individual with the grievance. Last week, the city announced that, due to limited growth in the tax base over the last year, it would be proposing an increase to local taxes. In a legal published in this newspaper, the city, which is mandated by law to use specific language in dictating its affairs, stated “a tax rate of $0.736441 per $100 valuation proposed by the governing body of the CITY OF ENNIS.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 10 2017. Filed under City news, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017