Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Waxahachie plans outdoor amphitheater for downtown

Waxahachie has plans for an outdoor amphitheater not dissimilar from the one which appears in Ennis’ own downtown master plan.
The engineering plans are drafted for the theater and a park across from the MKT train depot on South College Street, according to an article from the Waxahachie Daily Light. The planned $3 million amphitheater include a park, splash pad, a pavilion area, a playground and a place for food trucks to park, according to the report, the majority of that funding coming from the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation board. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 31 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017