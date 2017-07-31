Waxahachie plans outdoor amphitheater for downtown

Waxahachie has plans for an outdoor amphitheater not dissimilar from the one which appears in Ennis’ own downtown master plan.

The engineering plans are drafted for the theater and a park across from the MKT train depot on South College Street, according to an article from the Waxahachie Daily Light. The planned $3 million amphitheater include a park, splash pad, a pavilion area, a playground and a place for food trucks to park, according to the report, the majority of that funding coming from the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation board. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments