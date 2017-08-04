Rosemary Garcia, 64, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Rosemary was born in Robstown, Texas on May 7, 1953 to Juan and Olivia (Salinas) Hernandez. She grew up in Robstown and attended school in Robstown and San Antonio. On January 1, 1971 she married Leonel Garcia and they made their home in Wahneta, Florida, San Antonio and settled in Ennis in 1985.

She worked for Pegasus Credit Union for eleven years as a loan processor. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was a talented quilter and gave to those she loved and those in need of the fruits of her labor.

She is survived by her husband, Leonel Garcia; children: David and Mayra Garcia, Benjamin and Nancy Garcia, Eliza Garcia, Alejandro Garcia and Nick and Jessica Garcia;grandchildren: Jocelyn Sauceda, Sierra Garcia, Alexandria Ross, Sebastian Garcia, Christian Moreno, Dynasti Garcia, Desiree Garcia, Leonel Garcia, Adriel Garcia, Mia Garcia, Manny Garcia Khloe Garcia, Troy Garcia and Charley Garcia;brothers: Armando Hernandez, David Hernandez, Humberto Hernandez, Adan Hernandez Ruben Hernandez and Robert Hernandez and one sister, Gloria Trevino.

She is preceded in death by her parents,

