Ann Kinkead, 78, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, October 29, 2017. She was born Elizabeth Ann Thompson on August 12, 1939 in Ennis, Texas to Donald Raymond and Mildred (Still) Thompson. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1958 and attended Rutherford Business School in Dallas. She worked for Ennis Business Forms for many years as a Key Punch Operator and retired from Shirm (originally Agriculture Warehouse) for over twenty years as a receptionist and order processor. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Ennis. She loved to cook and garden. She loved to participate in Bible studies and was a part of Tabernacle Tidings of Comfort, Focus Group and also a much loved member of the Magnificent 7. She is survived by daughters: Deana Braddock and Kim Murray and husband, David; grandchildren: Lindsey Forga and husband, Wace; Craig Murray, Caleb Murray; great-grandchildren: Kash, Sailor and Saige Forga; brother, Donald Thompson and wife, Sue; sister, Karen Holly and husband, Ray; nephews: Ryan Thompson and Jeremy Thompson and wife, Hayli; niece, Angela Spencer; numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place immediately following visitation on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at noon in the J.E. Keever Mortuary with Dr. Todd Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Children’s Ministry Building Fund at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

