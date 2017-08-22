Aubrey Coker



Aubrey Howard Coker, 96, passed away in Waxahachie, Texas Friday morning, August 18, 2017.

Aubrey was born May 13, 1921 in Palmer, Texas to Leonard Everette and Mattie Lou (Taylor) Coker. He grew up and attended school in the Palmer – Ike area. In 1941, Aubrey married Jessie Frances Tyler and they made their home in Palmer, Texas. During World War II, Aubrey served our country proudly in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Theater on a Destroyer.

After returning from the war, Aubrey was employed by Procter & Gamble for forty-seven years in the Shipping Department. During his retirement years, Aubrey was a cattle rancher. His passion was playing in a Country Western Band, sharing his talents of singing and guitar playing with audiences far and wide. Above all, Aubrey loved spending time with his family and friends.

Aubrey is survived by his son, Ronald Howard Coker; two daughters: Jessie Lou Murphy and Janet Cumpton; one sister, Wynell Harper; Six grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; and Six great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; two brothers; one grandson; and his wife, Merline Coker.

Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 until services time at J. E. Keever Mortuary, Inc. Palmer Chapel, 200 W. Jefferson Street, Palmer, Texas. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J. E. Keever Mortuary, Inc. Palmer Chapel. Interment will follow in the Palmer Cemetery, under the direction of J. E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

