Bertha Oglesby



Mrs. Bertha Faye Oglesby, age 94 of Mineola, passed away on Monday, July 31st, 2017 in Mineola. She was born on September 6th, 1922 in Wood County to the late Pursley Daniel Radney and Martha Galloway Radney. She was a retired beautician and a member of First United Methodist Church of Mineola since 1949. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was named Business Woman of the Year in 1992. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Treman Oglesby; husband Doug Fournier and ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by, son, Ron Oglesby and his wife, Deborah of Ennis; grandchildren, Sharon Elizabeth Shaw and her husband, J.D. and Stephen W. Oglesby and his wife, Gigi; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Madeline, J.J., Jacob, Dominic; Alex, Henry, and Charlie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home 5396 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 at Beaty Funeral Home at 2:00 pm, Pamela Dountas conducting. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola, with Stephen Oglesby, Henry Oglesby, Nicholas Hughes, J.D. Shaw, Randy Counts, Charles Busby, Lorell Radney and Wilford Cox serving as pallbearers. The family would like to give a special thanks to Reflections Hospice and the staff at Autumn Winds for their wonderful care.

