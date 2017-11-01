Billy Don Dalrymple

Services for Billy Don Dalrymple will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp, Texas with Bro. Billy Doc Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow the service at King Cemetery. Billy was born on January 27, 1938 in the Aley Community to parents Jimmy and Lorena (Turner) Dalrymple and entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2017 at the age of 79. Billy graduated from Kemp High School in 1957. He attended Athens Jr. College and graduated from East Texas State in Commerce with an agriculture degree. Billy taught school in Scurry-Rosser for a year and then went to work as a barber, which he did for 45 years with Bro. Gene. Billy was a God fearing man and family was very important to him. He took care of everyone, from his mother to strangers. Billy would never fight with family; he always believed there was a solution for any problem. He loved raising his cattle and dogs, hunting for wolves. Billy was a hard worker at everything he did. He was a member of Odd-Fellows and Rebecca’s for 46 years. Billy was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Seven Points for 35 years. He was active in his church, serving as a Deacon and teaching Sunday school. Billy would just about volunteer himself to anybody and everybody. Billy was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was an amazing husband and father; he would always see or talk to this kids before laying his head down at night. Billy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Lonnie, Clyde and Elvis, sisters; Stella Lometa, Patsy (Pat) and Lorene (Sis), niece Shirley Lynn and nephews; Robbie and Lil Clyde. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Dalrymple of Kemp, son Elvis Don Dalrymple and wife Debi Evonne of Kemp, daughter Tammy Lynn Haar and husband Toby of Kemp, daughter Dawn Thompson and husband Greg of Mabank, son Shane Dalrymple of Kemp, grandchildren; Lindsey, Melanie, Travis, Makayla, Jacob, Justin, Cody, Kelsey, Angie, Hailey, Casie, Justin and Taylor, brother Gene Dalrymple and wife Carolyn of Ennis, brother James Wade Dalrymple of Kemp, sister Joy Dalrymple of Canton, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends. A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com

