Burmah Lee Kyser

Burmah Kyser, 81, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Burmah was born in Rice, Texas, the daughter of Edgar and Mildred Riggins. She is a member of Anthony Drive Baptist Church. She worked for Donavon Galvani Sewing Factory. On November 18, 1955 she married David Kyser. Burmah’s love of her life was her husband and their children. She is survived by her sons: Clarence and wife, Linda Kyser, Brian and wife, Terri Kyser; daughters: Judy Kyser and Janet Kyser; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and with a large extended family that called her “Granny”. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Kyser, her parents and brother, Wayne Riggins A Celebration of her was held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Baylor Baptist Church located at 210 N. Preston Street, Ennis with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating. Let the Peace of Christ rule in your Hearts. Colossians 3:15

