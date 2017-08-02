Carol Ann Patak

Carol Ann (Linehan) Patak, 61, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Duncanville.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.

Interment will follow at Central Cemetery on Old Agnes Road in Weatherford.

Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at White’s Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ed Blagg, and nephews, Jayson Hodges, Jared Hodges, Micah Kudrna, Dawson Brighton, and John Cox.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local blood bank would be appreciated in memory of Carol.

Carol was born on April 18, 1956 to Albert and Barbara (Wright) Linehan. She grew up in Haltom City and moved as a teenager with her family to Poolville where she graduated from high school in 1974. She attended Tarleton State University where she received her Master of Education degree. On October 9, 2004, she married Danny R. Patak, and they made their home in Ennis. Carol was in education for over 20 years, working in school districts in Valley Mills, Springtown, and Ennis, retiring from Ennis ISD in May 2015. Carol will be remembered as an excellent teacher who fought for her students and was always ready to lend a listening ear. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, deer hunting, watching hummingbirds on her back patio, tending to her rose garden, and the company of her beloved dogs, Sally and Bear.

She is survived by her loving husband, Danny R. Patak; her parents, Albert and Barbara Linehan; in-laws, Albert and Helen Patak; sister, Elissa Braswell and husband, Van; brother, David Linehan and wife, Barbara; sisters-in-law, Sharon Kudrna and husband, Michael, Sandra Lowe and husband, James, Stephanie Nichols and husband, Paul Brighton, and Sheila Cox and husband, Tim. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

