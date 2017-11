Carrie Wallace, 67, passed away on October 28, 2017. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 2pm to 5pm at the Eternal Rest Chapel in Ennis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11 am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 610 Dyfed Rd., Milford, TX Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery in Milford, TX.

