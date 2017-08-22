Coleta M. Taylor



Jan. 27, 1935 – Aug. 15, 2017 Coleta was born in Bremond, TX to Earlie and Nora Evans Kornegay on a Sunday morning in her family’s home. She accepted Jesus as her savior at the age of 8 and was baptized in the Church of Christ in Flatonia, TX. She has made Irving, TX her home since 1985, before that Ennis, TX was her home where here children were born and grew up. She worked for Ennis Business Forms, several sewing factories, Lotspeich-Bond, Tri-Mark Pkg. and Ellison Concrete and Plumbing before she retired in 1985 and moved to Irving. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earlie & Nora Kornegay, her sister Mary Thomas, her brother Earl ‘Sonny’ Kornegay, her husbands, Carrel N. Frazier, Fred Davis and Malcolm Turner, a son John Frazier and a grandsons Malcolm Grubbs, James Frazier, Joe Wilson, granddaughter Beverly Wilks. She is survived by her very loving husband of 16 years Doyle Taylor, sons Robert P. and wife. Janette Sterling, J. Gann Wilson and wife Anna, Carrell N. Frazier, Jr and wife Sandra, daughters Mary Ann Mezzapelle husband Chris, Carolyn V. Smith, L. Marie Frazier and the caboose Coleta M. Wilkerson and husband Jarvis. Her grandchildren include Jimmy Wilson, Janet Nelson, Martin & Stanley Maddux, Veronica Wilks, John Frazier, Dr. Rob Sterling, Shirley Harrison, Michelle Rash, CN Frazier, III, Amy Wilson, Sara James, Michael Grubbs, II, Nancy Salter, Robert Ehrlich, 40 great grandchildren. She is survived by a niece Nancy Barton and nephew Sean Kornegay. Also survived by James R. Sterling friend and former husband. Memorial service is Saturday Aug. 19 @ 1:00 p.m. @ Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home. 606 W. Airport Freeway in Irving, TX 75062. 972-579-1313. Coleta was a person who loved to help others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to organizations that support our military troops such as the (USO), SFO Intl. Airport Terminal 1 Mezzanine Level, San Francisco, CA 94128, or your favorite charity.

