Darlene Walker, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

Darlene was born in Forreston, Texas on January 3, 1936 to Clayton and Gracie Dee (White) Ford. She grew up in Avalon and attended school there. On October 20, 1951 she married Marcus James Walker and they made their home in Ennis, Texas.

Darlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother making her home a place for all to feel loved and welcomed. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Ennis. She loved to write poems and was a published author. She loved making embroidery crosses, passing along God’s word and was the keeper and the glue for the family. Darlene had a kind and gentle heart and would place the needs of her family above her own. She had a passion for helping others whether it was a family member, a friend or even a stranger she met on the street. It didn’t matter who or what the need was, she was always ready to help and spread God’s love.

She is survived by daughters: Darla Tucker and husband, Jerry, Sandra Greer and husband, Ronnie and Ann Thomason; grandchildren: Christi Nunn and husband, Andy, Koti Reynolds and husband, Chad, Tim Vrla and wife, Kimree, Keri Day and husband Ricky and Kalli Greer; six great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Ford and wife, Phyllis; sisters: Billie Byerley and Patsy Cooper and husband, Don along with a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughters: Martha Jean Walker and Joy Michelle Walker, grandchildren: Joseph Michael Vrla and Charles Marcus Vrla, three brothers: C.B. Ford, Gene Ford and Eddie Ford along with one sister, Ruth Stephens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Myrtle Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Cashion officiating. Pallbearers will be Jerry Tucker, Ronnie Greer, Tim Vrla, Chad Reynolds, Ricky Day and Cole Nunn.

