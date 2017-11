Doris Lusk, 67, passed away on October 28, 2017. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 2pm to 5pm in the Eternal Rest Chapel in Ennis. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 3, 2017, at 11am at Church of New Beginning, 105 N. Waco St., Davison, TX.

Featured Links