Gloria Martinez

Gloria Munoz Martinez, 73, passed away with loved ones by her side on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

Gloria was born in Rankin, Texas on November 28, 1943 to Ygnacio and Aurora (Munoz) Martinez. She grew up in Rankin, Texas and attended school there.

She worked for Airborne for fifteen years in assembly. She was a member of the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, line dance and collecting Coca-Cola Memorabilia. Her family was the light of her life.

She is survived by brothers: Jessie Martinez and wife, Mary, Ralph Martinez, Johnny Martinez and wife, Lupe and Robert “Masu” Martinez; sisters: Charlene Ortiz, Beatrice Ortiz and Elvira Martinez along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rosary at 5 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

