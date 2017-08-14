Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Helen Lou Sealy Penrod


After a brief illness, Helen died at her home in Cedar Hill on the 12th of August at the age of 95. Born to Ocar Ramsey Sealy and Lou Emma Snyder on the 19th of September 1921, in Sherman. She married the love of her life, Will S. Penrod in 1941 when she was 20 years old. Preceded in death by her parents, Will, and their only child, William Calvin Penrod, also her four brothers, Abner, Lester, Thomas and Calvin Sealy. Survived by two grandsons, Kyle and Brent who seldom visited her. For the last decade of her life she was supported, loved and cherished by the devoted, extended families of her brothers. Memorials to the charity of your choice or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for children. Services are pending through Byrum Funeral Home, Lancaster, Texas.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 14 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017