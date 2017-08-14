Helen Lou Sealy Penrod



After a brief illness, Helen died at her home in Cedar Hill on the 12th of August at the age of 95. Born to Ocar Ramsey Sealy and Lou Emma Snyder on the 19th of September 1921, in Sherman. She married the love of her life, Will S. Penrod in 1941 when she was 20 years old. Preceded in death by her parents, Will, and their only child, William Calvin Penrod, also her four brothers, Abner, Lester, Thomas and Calvin Sealy. Survived by two grandsons, Kyle and Brent who seldom visited her. For the last decade of her life she was supported, loved and cherished by the devoted, extended families of her brothers. Memorials to the charity of your choice or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for children. Services are pending through Byrum Funeral Home, Lancaster, Texas.

