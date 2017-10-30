J.W. “Jake” Butler

J.W. “Jake” Butler, 89, of Ennis, Texas passed away Sunday, October 29th surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 16, 1927 in Arkansas to Rufus William and Dorothy Mae Stoker Butler. Jake was a farmer and rancher most of his life. He managed the Bristol Service Station for many years and also worked in construction for a short time. After retiring from construction he enjoyed a home day care business with his loving wife for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, mowing his own lawn, Texas Rangers Baseball, wrestling and watching John Wayne Westerns. He is survived by his five children: Barbara Schwartz of Ennis, Jerry Butler and wife Toni of Ennis, Benny Butler and wife Kathy of Ennis, Patsy Martinez and husband Albert of Ennis and Ronney Butler and wife Julie of Palmer. 10 grandchildren: David Schwartz and wife Shana of Barry, Misty Kelton and husband Shannon of Duncanville, Todd Butler of Ennis, Jeremy Butler and wife Linda of Ennis, Brian Butler and Nina of Ennis, Kelly Cortez and husband Adam of Ennis, Zeke Martinez and wife Jennifer of Ennis and Miranda Martinez of Ennis, Lucas Butler and wife Kelsey of Milford, Texas and Mallory Butler and Clark of Whitewright, Texas; ten great grandchildren: Haylee and Hillarree Schwartz of Barry, Scottie and Jordan Kelton of Duncanville, Addison Butler, Devin Pruski, Brooklyn and Cambry Cortez, Varya and Ksenia Marek all of Ennis; four Sisters: Shirley Oglesby and husband Arthur of Arkansas, Helen Smith and husband Robert of Oklahoma, Mary Lincoln and husband Sherman of Oklahoma and Lucille Henderson and husband Jim of Arkansas; one brother Charles Butler and wife Jamie of Arkansas; one aunt: Gracie Vandever of Arkansas; one sister-in-law Susie Butler of Mc Camey, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews along with the many kids raised during the day care years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Ruth, five brothers: Percy, Harvey, Cecil, Rayford, and Vernon Butler and his parents Willie and Dorothy Butler.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, Ennis,Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Ricks, Pastor Christopher Bradford and Pastor James Derrough officiating. Interment will follow at The Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, Texas. Pallbearers will be the grandsons: David Schwartz, Brian Butler, Todd Butler, Jeremy Butler, Lucas Butler, and Zeke Martinez .

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman Street, Ennis, Texas 75119, 972-878-2211.

