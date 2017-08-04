Janice Bowman Powell

Janice Bowman Powell, 80, passed away in Waxahachie, Texas on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Janice was born in Tom Bean, Texas on October 25, 1936 to Benjamin H. Bowman and Margaret Marie Ellen (Johnson) Bowman-Brown. She grew up in Tom Bean, Texas and graduated from Tom Bean High School. On January 1, 1967 she married Thomas E. Powell and they made their home in Dallas before moving to Bardwell in 1972.

She was the office manager for ADS for over twenty-seven years. She was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and gardening. Her family was the joy of her life and she theirs.

She is survived by daughters: Paula Lasos and husband, Marcos, Linda Ventrca and husband, Kem, Sherry Davis and husband, Larry and Karen Hudson and husband, Ron; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Ben Bowman; four sisters: Wanda Buck, Peggy Fincher, Barbara Crawford and Joyce Erickson along with sister-in-law, Joyce Freudiger.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas E. Powell on August 11, 2006.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Elm Branch Cemetery with Rev. Michael Howard officiating under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

