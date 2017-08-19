Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Jeremy Michael O’Neal Collier


Jeremy Michael O’Neal Collier, 31 of Ennis, Texas heard the Master’s voice say, “Well Done” on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, in the comfort of his residence with his loving mother and sister at his side. Celebration of Life: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Ennis Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 800 E. Freeman Street, Ennis, Texas 75119. Jeremy was born in Dallas, Texas on September 10, 1985. He grew up in Ennis, Texas where he played football for Ennis Lions and graduated in 2004. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Church in his youth where he played the drums and guitar. As an adult, he was a member of Independent Baptist Church where he served until he was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis. Jeremy was known by for his beautiful smile. In the words of Jeremy “God’s got this don’t worry.” After a 15-year battle God called his solider home. Even when Jeremy had a voice he didn’t use it to complain, he used it to laugh and smile. He was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo O’Neal Collier, grandfather, Jerry Young, Jr. and grandmother, Gladys Collier. Survivors: mother, Monica Paul; sister, Mychaela Collier; grandmother, Helen Young;
uncles, Isaiah Young, Gerry Freeman, Tony Collier and Stanley Collier; aunts, Shirelle Young, Marlo Jackson and Georgia Wilkerson; lifelong friend, Andre King; and a host of other relatives and friends.

