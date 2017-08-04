John Burkes

John Burkes, 52, passed away in Kaufman, Texas on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

John was born in Waxahachie, Texas on September 5, 1964 to Feeolden and Donna Bell (Helmentoller) Burkes. He grew up in Waxahachie, Ellis and Kaufman Counties. He attended Waxahachie High School. On November 19, 1982 he married Betty Melin and they made their home in Waxahachie before moving to Rosser in 1992.

He worked for Good Signature for the past three years and owned Allied Services for over twenty years in the HVAC business. He was a volunteer for the Rosser Fire Department. He enjoyed building and working on race cars and participating in Drag Racing.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Burkes; son, John Burkes, Jr. and wife, Lacy; grandchildren: Lane Burkes and Jace Burkes; brothers Billy Burkes, Larry Burkes and Jerry Burkes; sister, Mary Burkes along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Donna Burkes.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with Memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

