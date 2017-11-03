Lonnie Joe Renfro

Lonnie Joe Renfro, 88, of Boerne, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. A visitation will be held at the Clifton Funeral Home in Clifton, Texas on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.. A graveside service will be held at the Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills, Texas on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. Following the services, there will be a meal and fellowship at The Depot in the Santa Fe Park in Valley Mills, Texas hosted by Jo Nell Meyer, Ruby Godby, and Corrine Rabbe. Lonnie Joe Renfro was born on December 26, 1928 in Olney, Texas to Aubrey Roland and Myrtle Elliott (Bruner) Renfro. Lonnie, known as Pete by his friends and family in his home town, loved hunting and training bird dogs in his younger years. Lonnie attended school in Olney and then worked one summer in the oilfield before deciding to go to college at North Texas State University. It was at college that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Dansby. He served his country as a medic based in Germany. Following his service, he enjoyed many years working as an educator. He began as a teacher/coach in the Fort Worth area and then moved to Ennis, Texas where he served as Principal and later as superintendent of Ennis Independent School District. The family then moved to Pasadena, Texas where he served as Assistant Superintendent of Finance for the Pasadena Independent School District where he later retired and moved to Boerne, Texas in 2004. In retirement, he and his wife Dorothy made South Padre Island their second home. He was an avid fisherman and caught many speckled trout and an occasional redfish. He loved playing golf, watching sports and his dog, Callie. Callie was his companion for 15 years. He enjoyed being active in his grandkids’ sports and activities. Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty-three loving years, Dorothy Dansby Renfro, on September 15, 2004. He is survived by his three children, Gary Rolan Renfro and wife, Cindy; Karen Sue Crow and husband, Barry; and Sue Kay Clark and husband, Brian. He has seven grandchildren, John, Rocky, Hollie, Kelli, Nan, Hope, and Dee; and many great grandchildren – Charlie, Max, Birdie, Ryder, Emilee, Brooke, Blake, Carter, Hadley, and Emma. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff at Vaughan’s Funeral Home.

Comments

comments