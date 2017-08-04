Mary Helen Bishop

Mary Helen Bishop, 89, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

She was born on November 14, 1927 to Charlie Jack and Mary Ellen (Morrow) Adams. She grew up in Telico and graduated from Ennis High School. On June 12, 1948 she married Edwin Howard “Pete” Bishop and they made their home in Telico and settled in Ennis after Pete came home from his military service.

She worked as a cashier for Safeway and for more than thirty years for the Ellis County Tax Office as a tag officer. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Bardwell. She enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by cousins and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Pete Bishop on December 15, 2011.

Visitation was held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life took place on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Dr. Larry Jinks officiating.

Pallbearers will be Garry Black, Tristan Black, Brandon Black, Jon Jennings, Cody Aydelott and Arther Black. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

