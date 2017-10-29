Orval Gene Montgomery

Orval Gene Montgomery, 62, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Orval was born in Corsicana, Texas on October 24, 1955 to Willie Samuel and Ethel Mozelle (Mahoney) Montgomery. He grew up in Corsicana and attended school there. On March 31, 1984 he married Rhonda Gay Harrison and they made their home in Ennis. He worked for Best Way Transportation for over twenty years as a driver then dispatcher he had previously worked for Gibson Homans. He loved playing golf with his children and friends. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Dallas Cowboys in the garage with family and friends. He was an avid bull rider and had won several Rodeo’s and earned a number of belt buckles. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball and his favorite position was catcher. He is survived by his wife and love of his life of over thirty-three years, Rhonda Montgomery; sons: Mickey Montgomery, Bobby Montgomery and Jason Montgomery; daughter, Morgan Montgomery and boyfriend Nick Downey; five grandchildren: Amy Murphy and husband, Donald, Brandie Montgomery, Hannah Smithson, Daniel Montgomery and Austin Montgomery; great-grandchild, Jace Everett-Ray Murphy; brother, Donald Montgomery and wife, Diane, sister, Willie Kuykendall and husband, Jack; brothers and sister-in-laws: Diann Winstead, Ronnie Harrison and wife, Susan and Wayne Harrison along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amy Montgomery, grandchild, Travis Shayne Montgomery, sister, Sammie Dabney and daughter-in-law, Jamie Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Pallbearers will be Rick Rasco, Ronnie Harrison, Wayne Harrison, Oscar Cervantes, Bryant Jones and Emil Langer. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Rasco and Frank Tapia. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

