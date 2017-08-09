Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Phillip Harmon Bronson

Phillip Harmon Bronson, “Phil”, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.
Phil was born in Hartford, Connecticut to John Harvey and Marjorie (Marvin) Bronson. He grew up in Freedom Plains, New York and graduated from Arlington High School, New York. On June 12, 1987, he married his soulmate, Diane Bouska, and they made their home in Ennis, Texas.
He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He worked for over 23 years for GAF. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bouska Bronson, his sister Candy Tompkins and husband Carle.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Midge Bronson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11th at 10:00 am in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis with Father John as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be John Patak, Scott Myers, David Tuttle, Bob Agar, Bill Carr and Tim Carr. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

