Phillip Lynn Garrett, 61, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017.Phillip was born in Ennis, Texas on November 25, 1955 to J.B. and Doris (Moore) Garrett. He attended Ennis schools graduating in 1974. He was a member of Texas A&M University Class of 1978 graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. Phillip loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He was an avid reader with a special interest in military history. He always enjoyed a spirited debate. He worked for Oncor as a chemist for the past eight years.

He is survived by his sister, Liz Ray and husband, Dan; sister-in-law, Panchita Garrett; niece, Stacy Suhre; nephews: Andrew Ray and wife, Angie, Matthew Ray and wife, Molly; great-nieces: Carolina and Victoria Suhre; great-nephews: Hudson and Nolan Ray; aunt, Lyn Moore and cousins: Jean Nolland, Mark Moore and Cullen Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Garrett.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Ray, Matthew Ray, Mark Moore, Cullen Moore, Randy Ray, Daniel Colmenero and Perry Popp. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to North Ellis County Outreach, P O Box 2203, Red Oak, TX 75154; Camp John Marc, 2929 Carlisle St. #355, Dallas, TX 75204 or the charity of your choice.

