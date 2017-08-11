Elliott, Slovak win at Lake Fork

Area anglers took to one of the nation’s premier bass fishing spots in the nation, Lake Fork, for the Ennis Bass Club’s July tournament.

While no one landed a monster large mouth bass, the duo of Randy Spence and Jared West teamed up to land the largest catch, a 6.52

pounder. The champion in regards to combined poundage was Jeremy Elliott and Brandon Slovak. The pair reeled in 17.55 pounds in bass to

edge Jack Wallace and Winn Wheeler who placed second, landing 13.45 lbs. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments