Hunting, fishing licenses on sale now

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers that the new 2017-2018 licenses go on sale Tuesday, August 15. All current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses) expire August 31. Every year, the department issues more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses through the agency’s 28 field offices, more than 50 state parks, at over 1,700 retailers across the state and online. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

