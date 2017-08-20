2014 Title Game win to be featured in Fox series

Fox Sports Southwest will be rebroadcasting the 2014 state football championship game between Ennis and Cedar Park at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. Multiple games will air each night through Sept. 1. Building up to the start of the high school season, which begins on Sept. 1, FSSW has announced plans to relive 18 title game classics, each edited to one-hour programs. The menu includes two games in the 1990s, and 16 since the year 2000.

